What began as one teacher’s project for her own kindergarten class grew into a schoolwide project to author and publish a Black History Month book.
Wilkinson Early Childhood Center teacher Emily Hockaday recently lead her school in a project to share black history told in children’s words. Through a voting process, Wilkinson students elected to write about basketball star LeBron James, who granted the use of his likeness for the book.
Each grade leve l was given a different period of James’ life to write about, from his time spent as a homeless youth to becoming one of the world’s biggest stars in entertainment and philanthropy.
On Saturday, Feb. 22, Wilkinson ECC students, parents, staff and guests — including Principal Yvette Levy and St. Louis Black Rep Director Ron Hines — came together to celebrate the book’s release. Students sold and signed copies of “LeBron James: Black History in Children’s Words” with 50 % of sales going directly back to Wilkinson ECC.
Wilkinson ECC is part of the St. Louis Public Schools system.