Organizers of the annual World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis recently announced that this year's event, scheduled for July 2020, has been postponed until July 17, 2021.
"Over the last few months, as COVID-19 has tightened its grip on the world and St. Louis, we have all been faced with many new difficult and life altering realities and decisions," read a Facebook post by organizers on May 4. "The safety and experience of our riders has always been the most important focus for us and we feel the decision to postpone to 2021 is the right one and is in everyone’s best interest. The event takes 6 months to plan and thousands of dollars to execute. Based on the extreme disruption the pandemic has had, we simply don’t feel that it is feasible or responsible for us to move forward and put the safety of riders, crew, and community at risk."
This year would have been the event's 13th annual bike ride in the buff.
To keep spirits up during the disappointment, challenges that can be completed with just a bicycle will be posted weekly on the World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis Facebook page.