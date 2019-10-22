Rex Sinquefield, founder and president of the Saint Louis Chess Club, recently commissioned two innovative chess tables for two major Grand Chess Tour events held in St. Louis.
The tables, constructed by Nate Cohen of Cohen Architectural Woodworking in St. James, Missouri, incorporate a fully computerized chess board to monitor players’ moves and scores.
Cohen’s design is inspired by a Cuban chess table used by Bobby Fischer in Havana in 1966, which is now part of the WCHOF’s permanent collection. The tables feature green padding and display screens with the latest electronic equipment inlaid.
The “Sinquefield Tables” were unveiled as part of a special ceremony held August 9 at the World Chess Hall of Fame (WCHOF).
The tables were formally introduced at the 2019 Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz and the 2019 Sinquefield Cup. Both events featured the top chess players in the world, including Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana. The tables will also be used in future championship events.
“I am grateful to Rex and his wife, Dr. Jeanne Sinquefield, for this special opportunity, and to be a part of this growing chess family. Our team is excited to be providing the tables for these world class events. It is a great privilege to have an impact on the game of chess as its popularity grows in St. Louis and on a world-wide basis,” Cohen said.
About The Saint Louis Chess Club
The Saint Louis Chess Club is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization that is committed to making chess an important part of the community. In addition to providing a forum for everyone to play tournaments and casual games, the club also offers chess improvement classes, beginner lessons and special lectures.For more information, visitwww.saintlouischessclub.org.
About The Grand Chess Tour
The Grand Chess Tour is a circuit of international events, each demonstrating the highest level of organization for the world’s best players. The Tour is organized by the Saint Louis Chess Club and the Kasparov Chess Foundation. The legendary Garry Kasparov, one of the world’s greatest ambassadors for chess, inspired the Grand Chess Tour and helped solidify the partnerships among sponsors and organizers. For more information, visit grandchesstour.org.
About the World Chess Hall of Fame
The World Chess Hall of Fame (WCHOF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to building awareness of the cultural and artistic significance of chess. It opened on September 9, 2011, in the Central West End after moving from previous locations in New York; Washington, D.C.; and Florida. The WCHOF is located at 4652 Maryland Avenue, housed in an historic 15,900 square-foot residence-turned-business, featuring World Chess Hall of Fame inductees, United States Chess Hall of Fame inductees selected by the U.S. Chess Trust, displays of artifacts from the permanent collection and exhibitions highlighting the great players, historic games and rich cultural history of chess. Learn more about the WCHOF at worldchesshof.org.