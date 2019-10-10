Brandon Mardell Woods, 35, of St. Louis, recently pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence after two robberies in the Central West End in 2018. Woods appeared before U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey who accepted his plea and set his sentencing date for January 27, 2020.
According to court documents, on June 17, 2018, a victim was walking to her vehicle when Woods approached her, pointed a firearm at her, and ordered her into her vehicle. Woods got into the driver’s seat and directed the victim into the passenger seat. The victim complied and Woods drove the victim’s vehicle to an ATM where he withdrew $500 from the victim’s bank account.
On June 19, 2018, two victims were seated in their vehicle when Woods got into the backseat, pointed a firearm at them, and ordered one of the victims to drive him to an ATM. Once at the ATM, Woods directed one of the victims to withdraw money from her bank account. She withdrew $200 from her account and gave it to Woods.
On June 20, 2018, officers of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Woods and found him to be in possession of a firearm.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Circuit Attorney’s Office investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Roy is handling the case for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.