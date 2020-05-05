To bring a little fun to families during this strange time, Community School is hosting a month-long "bear hunt" on its campus at 900 Lay Road.
An initial hunt was held May 1-4 at businesses around the Clayton and Ladue community, but the fun continues for the rest of May. There are 11 bear hunt signs to be discovered on the Community School Campus.
Head of School Bob Cooke read the book "We're Going on a Bear Hunt" to jump start the activity. The reading can be viewed here.
Participants can send in bear hunt photos to kkelly@communityschool.com. See more photos from the bear hunt in the Times gallery here.