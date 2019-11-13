Submissions are open for the Wednesday Club of St. Louis’ annual Original Poetry Contest. Through Feb. 1, 2020, adults over 18 living within a 50-mile radius of St. Louis are invited to submit original poems for consideration for cash prizes.
Poets must submit two original poems for consideration. For rules, details and method of entry, visit www.wednesdayclubstlouis.org. Email evmckee@gmail.com with questions.
Cash prizes are $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $150 for third place. Any person having won first prize in the contest twice within the last five years is ineligible for further cash awards but may be cited for honors.
A junior poetry contest is also collecting entries from St. Louis high school students and their teachers with cash prizes for winners. Visit the website for more information.