With two of the city’s three firetrucks in poor condition, the City Council of University City approved at a Jan. 13 meeting a contract for a lease-to-own agreement on a new firetruck.
The agreement with Community Fire Protection District is for a 2005 Aerial Truck. Under the terms of the lease, University City will pay $5,000 per month for the term of the lease which is one year, with the option to buy the truck at any time for a total price of $175,000. Should the city buy the truck, they will receive credit toward that price for any payments that have been made.
The city has maintained three firetrucks in its fleet. Two of them were “frontline” vehicles while the third was used as a reserve. One of the frontline vehicles was damaged while saving a woman and child from flooding during the spring of 2019. The city’s insurance company eventually declared the vehicle totaled. Since then, the department has been using the reserve vehicle.
Fire Chief Bill Hinson said that the reserve truck is 21 years old, with almost 800,000 miles on it, and has mechanical issues that could cost close to $20,000 to fix. The cost or potential repairs are equal to the approximate value of the truck. Hinson said that the city has had mechanics examine the new truck and that it is in good shape.
Hinson also said he would be looking at a possible SAFER grant to help pay for the new truck. SAFER grants are administered by FEMA. The city has received the grants previously. One in October 2018 allowed the fire department to hire additional staff.