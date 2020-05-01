Missing the chance to watch major sporting events this spring? The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station can help scratch that sports itch.
Tune in to the St. Louis Aquarium's Facebook page on Saturday, May 2 at 1 p.m. for the slowest 10 minutes in sports — the Kenturtle Derby on Facebook Live.
Make it a party. Dress up in Derby hats at home and grab a mint-scented beverage as the Aquarium's three top turtles "Run for the Romaine." (Romaine lettuce is a special treat for the Aquarium's turtles.)
Box Turtles Lorna, Tilly and Tori will compete to end up in the Winner's Circle.
Days of preparation and training all come down to this one special event. Watch as the first ever Kenturtle Derby champion is crowned. Will there be a shell-shocking come-from-the-shell win? Or will a fast-as-a-hare front runner take the prize? Tune into Facebook live to find out.
Turtle/racer stats, voting opportunities and printable flags to root for racers are available on the Aquarium's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/aquariumstl.
Pick a favorite turtle and comment on the Aquarium's Facebook or Instagram page on Friday, May 1. One commenter will be chosen to receive a ticket to the Aquarium when it re-opens and a fun gift pack.