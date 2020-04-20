Join the Washington University community — faculty, staff, students, friends and beyond — in a daily opportunity for creative expression.
During the month of April (National Poetry Month), the Center for the Humanities invites all poets — from published author to complete novice — to create short poems in response to a daily prompt. Washington University hopes this daily poetry practice will generate and sustain the Life/Lines among us, and create a vibrant and lasting archive of how faculty, staff, students and friends experienced these most unprecedented of times.
Sign up to receive a daily prompt on the Daily Email Sign-up page, humanities.wustl.edu/life-lines/email-sign-up.
Send poems via the Submissions page, humanities.wustl.edu/life-lines/submissions, or share them via social media — just use the hashtag #lifelines on Facebook or Twitter.
Poems in any language are welcome. Translations are welcome but not required. We will post the collection here on an ongoing basis. (Authors can decide whether or not they want their names included.)
See other submissions online here.