According to University City Director of Communications Allison Bamberger, University City has filed condemnation on several Olive Boulevard properties, the land for which is needed for a multi-million dollar upcoming development.
Bamberger said the move stems from an impasse reached after several months of negotiations between three commercial property owners and Novus Development, the development firm for University Place, which will include a hotel, apartments, office space and retail, including a Costco. The press release named properties at 8689, 8691, 8630, 8671, 9673 and 8675 Olive Boulevard.
"As a part of the negotiation process, each property was appraised to determine its fair market value and an offer to purchase was made. Because negotiations were unsuccessful, the next option is to have a judge or jury decide the fair market value of the properties," wrote Bamberger in the press release. "We are saddened the negotiation process failed, but believe all parties will benefit by having an unbiased third party decide the fair market value for the properties."
Often referred to as the "Novus Project," University Place was approved by the City Council of University City in June 2019. The $190 million project will run from Interstate 170 east to Woodson/McKnight roads, taking in about 50 acres.