The City Council of University City recently reviewed how the city handles communication issues, recent changes to its communications process, and possible changes to consider.
During a Dec. 9 discussion session, the council heard from Allison Bamberger, the city’s director of communications.
“It is important for our constituents that the left hand and the right hand both know what is going on,” said Bamberger. “I believe that all of what we do is to benefit our residents.”
City Manager Gregory Rose echoed Bamberger’s sentiments.
“One of our most important responsibilities is to keep the residents informed of our activities,” he said.
Bamberger said one recent change made at the beginning of 2019 was to restart the city’s Twitter account. She said that the last post on the site was in 2017. She said there is now an average of five posts and 20 retweets a week.
Bamberger said internal staff communication has improved with a switch to a program called Office 365. One area where this has made an impact is in the police department. Detectives like a feature that allows them to share information in real time to a shared document in the cloud, Bamerger said. With the new program, all city police officers now also have city e-mails, something that previously a few did not have.
Bamberger said she is working with a firm CivicPlus to upgrade the city’s website. The website will have a new look with clearer news and calendar items, and a clearer search function. The updated website is expected to launch in January 2020.
Bamberger also proposed changes to the city’s newsletter, ROARS. While the council liked some of the proposed changes, they had questions and concerns about others. ROARS is mailed to homes every two months, with a cost of about $60,000 a year for printing and postage. ROARS is also designed by an outside firm at a cost of $24,000 a year. The proposals would decrease the frequency of the print edition from every two months to every three months, while creating a “mini” version every month online. The changes would result in savings of about $10,000 a year in printing and postage. Bamberger also suggested that she handle design in house, saving the city $24,000.
Based on ROARS’ popularity with residents, Mayor Terry Crow questioned reducing the number of issues, but he and other council members did like the idea of the monthly “mini” editions. A final decision was not made.
Councilman Bwayne Smotherson urged looking for ways to get information to residents in his ward, where many do not have easy access to the internet. Councilman Paulette Carr said she often receives phone calls from older residents who do not use the internet. She suggested the city look into ways to encourage people to become familiar with resources at the University City library, including its public computers.
Smotherson was also interested in the city communicating with residents on the progress of the Olive/Interstate 170 project. Once the project reaches construction phase, it will be easier to develop a calendar or some sort of documentation on the project’s time line.