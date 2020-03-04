A 48-year-old University City man was arrested Monday night for threatening to go on a killing rampage dressed as Batman comic villain the Joker.
At 7:39 p.m. on March 2, Jeremy Joseph Garnier started a livestream on Facebook in which he filmed himself getting in costume. Over the course of the next hour, Garnier drove to the St. Louis Galleria, where he was asked by security to leave, and continued to Blueberry Hill in the Delmar Loop.
During the stream, Garnier spoke in character, saying he was going to “start killing people until this reaches 1,000 (watchers), and once it reaches 1,000, I’m going to go out in public and kill more.”
The stream did ultimately attract over 1,000 live viewers. At Blueberry Hill, Garnier told people he was unarmed and requested a Sprite, saying that he can’t be drunk when “killing a bunch of people.”
Police were called and arrived at Blueberry Hill to arrest Garnier, who continued to record as he was handcuffed. He has since been charged with making a terrorist threat.
Garnier, a self described “bipolar manic depressive pot head,” runs a Facebook page called “Uncle Dubb,” featuring an avatar of himself in a straightjacket. The page is updated regularly with live videos.
On the page, Garnier refers to his Uncle Dubb persona as “a multi-media artist intent on ending the epidemic of opioid abuse and overdose.”
Friends of Garnier have updated his Facebook page (and that of Uncle Dubb) several times since Garnier’s arrest. At roughly 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, a post announced that Garnier has acquired an attorney.
An organizer, Glenda Volk of Alton, Illinois, is raising money via GoFundMe for Garnier’s attorney fees. Volk said that “while this was undoubtedly not Jeremy’s best decision ... he was not threatening anyone. As he says, he was chasing ‘clout,’ trying to increase his Facebook viewers and bring attention to the opiate crisis plaguing this country.”
Another post on the Uncle Dubb Facebook page claims that Garnier “played the role of the Joker too damn good.”