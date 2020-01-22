The University City Public Library and its director Patrick Wall were fined on Jan. 8 by the Missouri Ethics Commission for allowing the free printing of promotional postcards to support Proposition L, a successful measure which appeared on the April 2, 2019 ballot. Wall and the library were fined $1,100, although the price drops to $200 if paid within 45 days of charges being issued.
Proposition L was a $0.12 increase per $100 of assessed valuation over the previous property tax levy for the purpose of maintaining the University City Public Library. According to the case, Wall permitted the printing of two hundred postcards on the library’s private copier that stated, “U City Deserves a Great Library! I support Prop L.” The individual did not pay for the use of the copier, the cost of which was approximately $9.80.
A second charge defined in the case states that a document titled “Proposition L Frequently Asked Questions” was made available to University City residents. The document disclosed that the FAQ was “Prepared and paid for by the University City Public Library” but did not accurately include the name of the principal officer or mailing address of the entity, as required in the Missouri Campaign Finance Disclosure law.
Wall said that the rest of the information was available on the back, and that he consulted the library’s lawyer before publishing the FAQs.
“He said it was fine the way it was,” said Wall. “For me and everyone on our team, we’ve never done anything like this before … We missed that the whole disclosure had to be on the front and we put some of it on the back.”
Wall admitted that he wasn’t thinking about repercussions when he allowed the individual to copy the postcards. He later reimbursed the library in the amount of $20 on April 29, 2019.
The recent charges were brought to the attention of the Missouri Ethics Commission by Tom Sullivan of University City, who also reported a violation by 501(c)3 organization Friends of the University City Library in March 2019. In September 2019, the Friends were fined $1,100 for failing to file expenditure reports for “I SUPPORT PROP L” yard signs, as well as failure to include a full financial disclaimer on the signs.
In his complaints, Sullivan accused the library and the Friends of spending “$30,000 to $40,000 … to promote the passage of the tax proposal.”
“What the library and Wall were charged with does not represent all the unlawful activity,” wrote Sullivan in a statement about the recent charges. “But similar to a plea agreement, a minimal amount is given in order to get an agreement and resolve the matter.”
Sullivan also accused the library of holding “focus group” meetings that were used to promote the tax hike, as well as conducting a “push poll” with questions skewed to the side of supporting the hike.
Wall said that the library did pay around $14,000 to conduct a library survey, as well as the approximately $15,000 it costs for the Board of Election Commissioners to put a measure on the ballot. Any meetings held by the library, he said, were purely informational and explained what effects the tax hike would have on library financing. He added that the survey was not intended to promote anything and is conducted every few years as a matter of principle.
“The Friends of the Library are a group of civic-minded individuals who volunteer their time to support the Library. They had nothing but good intentions in their support for Proposition L and did consult an attorney in trying to stay completely within the law with their efforts,” said Wall.
At the Library our staff and Board of Trustees (who are also volunteers from the community) share the goal of serving the community and providing the best library service we can. Our goal with Proposition L, as I mentioned in our phone conversation, was to secure funding to renovate our aging building and to improve services to our residents.
Sullivan filed a complaint about the survey but the Missouri Ethics Commission found no violations and dismissed the charges.
Proposition L passed with over 78% approval in April 2019. Wall said the increase in revenue — estimated at around $1.23 million — will be used in part to improve services for library patrons and in part to renovate the building, including HVAC and window replacement, bathroom renovations and improving ADA compliance.
“It’s amazing how much everything costs. When the library opened 50 years ago it cost $1.5 million and now it’s going to cost $6-$7 million to renovate,” said Wall. “It’s really the center of the community. We want to keep as much as we can the same but renovate the infrastructure.”