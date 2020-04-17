As farmers’ markets have been deemed essential businesses, University City shoppers can look forward to the annual Farmers’ Market, a weekly event at 6655 Delmar Blvd. beginning Saturday, April 18, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
“Now more than ever, people need continued access to reliable sources of local food,” said organizer Deb Henderson of Midtown Farms. “We are taking extra precautions and have implemented additional safety protocols to reduce the risk of Covid-19 exposure to our St Louis community of market-goers, farmers, vendors, and staff.”
Shoppers can expect meats, dried goods and fresh produce, though Henderson warned that produce will be more abundant later in the season.
To keep customers safe, University City Farmers’ Market is following these practices:
- The market will offer essential services only. All social events are suspended.
- Booths that prepare food onsite cannot operate.
- Sampling of non-packaged food is not permitted.
- Those entering the market will be required to follow proper social distancing measures.
- The number of people entering the market at a time will be limited.
- Tables and equipment will be regularly disinfected.
- All vendors and staff will receive safety instruction.
Market Patrons can place pre-orders with vendors for pick-up using the following contact information:
- Builla Family Farm (veggies): call 618-353 7869.
- Eckenfels Farm (beef, pork, eggs): call 573-883-0337.
- Alpacas of Troy (alpaca, brats, vegetarian burgers): call 636-465-9218.
- Weidner Honey Farm: call 314-422-8743.
- Grand Army Farm (duck eggs, rabbit, duck): call 314-302-7454 or visit www.grandarmyfarm.com/products.
- Larder & Cupboard (pantry foods): text 618-806-1253.
- Trail Lodge Tea: Order online for delivery to market or home only — $40 min on home delivery — or visit traillodgetea.com.
- Biltong Billy South African Beef Jerky: call 636-345-7322 to pre-order.