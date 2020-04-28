City Manager of University City Gregory Rose announced mid-April that he must make budget cuts and lay off or furlough employees due to the financial strain of COVID-19.
“Due to the devastating financial impacts of the coronavirus on our economy, as City Manager, I have made adjustments to our spending. Because we anticipate a 15 percent or $3.7 million reduction in our current fiscal year revenues, I have been forced, among other things, to lay off excellent employees, furlough employees, and delay capital projects in order to fill the gap,” Rose said.
Rose confirmed that roughly thirteen full-time employees are being impacted by the layoffs and furloughs, and all areas of operation, with the exception of public safety and sanitation, will lose employees.
Rose said University City anticipates a 25 percent or $6 million reduction in our forecasted revenues for the next fiscal year, but he remains "hopeful no other personnel adjustments will be necessary.”
Residents can find all COVID-19 related news on the University City website at www.ucitymo.org/876/COVID-19-Communication.