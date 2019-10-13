Members of the University City High School Class of 1969 met for their 50 year reunion the weekend of Oct. 12. But the reminiscing started early for those who attended a panel discussion at the University City Library on Friday, Oct. 11. Titled “Desegregation in U City: A first-hand account of integration at UCHS in the 1960s,” the program featured commentary from black alumna Judy Gladney and the journalists who are working to tell her story.
Leading the panel was St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editor Dick Weiss, also of the U City class of 1969. Weiss is the founder of Before Ferguson, Beyond Ferguson, an journalistic effort to record stories of American families as catalysts for change.
Weiss organized the panel after hearing the story of Gladney’s parents, the first black family to purchase a home in the City Hills neighborhood. The two were recorded as part of a growing collection of audio recordings of U City residents and visitors designed to create a mosaic of city history as told by those who live there.
Gladney, who remains in U City and works for AARP, said she was hesitant about joining in on reunion festivities. She ultimately agreed to attend after Weiss suggested the panel would be an opening for discussion on racial issues in St. Louis.
“Fighting for racial justice is in my DNA,” said Gladney. “My dad marched with Martin Luther King. My mother was involved with social justice issues. This seemed like a perfect fit.”
Also speaking on the panel were former Post-Dispatch columnist Sylvester Brown Jr., Editor of St. Louis Jewish Light Ellen Futterman, Superintendent of U City Schools Sharonica L. Hardin-Bartley, Ph.D., and Gladney’s adult daughter, Erica Vickers.
Futterman and Brown spoke about recent projects chronicling the experiences of both Gladney and that of her late husband, who graduated from U City in 1970. Vickers talked about her experience in the U City school system, noting that she grew up on a mostly white street while attending an all-black school.
While Vickers praised her education, Gladney partially disagreed. While the “strong black female principal” of Vickers’ elementary school was sensitive to the needs of all her students, said Gladney, Vickers’ middle and high school experiences were lacking. Gladney recounted a time she made an appointment with one of her daughter’s middle school teachers to question why he had given her an ‘A’ on an assignment.
“I saw the paper and I said ‘this is not ‘A’ work.’ There were all sorts of grammatical errors,” Gladney said. “The teacher said she got all the questions right, and I asked how this would prepare her for college. I was disillusioned … I really thought her education had taken a wrong turn. I didn’t feel U City was preparing our students for a global economy.”
Gladney added that the white principal Vickers had for high school was “nice” but not equipped to handle a multicultural student body.
Hardin-Bartley responded, saying that education has changed over the years. Now, she said, there is focus on emotional growth as well as academic.
“My daughter is brilliant but I am much more concerned now with her having empathy, compassion, caring and understanding that she’s a part of something bigger than herself,” said Hardin-Bartley. “We can’t have sporting events without the fear of being murdered … The circumstances (students) navigate have changed. We have to respond to that change.”
Hardin-Bartley continued that all students are individuals and should receive an education tailored to them, including acknowledging that college is not the right choice for everyone.
Following the discussion, Weiss showed a video of Gladney sharing her experiences as one of the pioneer black students of UCHS.
“As a child, it ticked me off, being the first,” she said in the video. “But now that I’m an adult, I cherish that (my parents) were trailblazers.”
Weiss wrapped up the event by requesting that anyone involved in a civic organization hold a panel in order to continue the conversation. Gladney’s story, he said, is just one of what he hopes will be a dozen for his project.
“If you have suggestions for stories of families, submit them,” said Weiss. “This town is full of great stories.”