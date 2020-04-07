St. Louis, MO (63119)

Today

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.