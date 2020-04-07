On April 11, film festival audiences from across North America will join together for a virtual screening of the independent film “Phoenix, Oregon” and filmmaker Q&A.
More than 175 film festivals across North America have been cancelled or postponed as a result of COVID-19. Cinema St. Louis is participating in the first Film Festival Day with 29 other film festivals across the U.S., an initiative of the Film Festival Alliance, a collaborative community of mission-driven film festivals, and Theatrical At Home.
Purchase tickets for the Cinema St. Louis/ St. Louis International Film Festival Individual online at bit.ly/3dZjbFs.
About the Film:
Defying midlife haze, two friends — a graphic novelist and a chef — seize an unlikely opportunity to reinvent their lives, quitting their jobs to restore an old bowling alley and serve the “world’s greatest pizza.”
“Phoenix, Oregon” stars James Le Gros (“Drugstore Cowboy,” “Living in Oblivion”), Lisa Edelstein (“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” “House”), Jesse Borrego (“Fame,” “Blood In Blood Out”), Reynaldo Gallegos (“Triple Frontier,” “American Sniper”), Diedrich Bader (“Napoleon Dynamite,” “Office Space,” “Veep”), and Kevin Corrigan (“The Departed,” “Pineapple Express,” “True Romance”).
Watch the trailer at www.youtube.com/watch?v=6MRV07extzU.
For more information on the first-ever Film Festival Day, visit bit.ly/2xXoTXC. For info on SLIFF and other CSL programs, visit cinemastlouis.org or call 314-289-4150.