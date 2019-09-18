What do you get when you cross a mail truck with a freezer? The answer’s no joke; it’s Kaylen Wissinger’s ice pop truck. Affectionately named “Toto,” this cool new vehicle is now delivering artisan ice pops all over St. Louis.
The legacy of Wissinger’s business, Poptimism, began with another sweet treat — cupcakes. Wissinger fell in love with the tiny pastries during her time at St. Louis University. After graduating with a degree in education, she got an office job at her alma mater, Rosati-Kain High School. But sitting in front of a computer never felt right, and in 2011, Wissinger started selling cupcakes on Saturdays at the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market under the name “Farm Fresh Cupcakes.”
Wissinger’s idea was to showcase local produce through her cakes, leading to creative flavors like zucchini spice, sweet potato and strawberry rhubarb. In 2012, when the summer heat became brutal on her buttercream, Wissinger began thinking of other ways she could incorporate local ingredients into her cooking without the risk of melty frosting.
“I saw popsicle molds in a store. I thought, ‘We should make our own popsicles. Using local produce will translate so well,’” said Wissinger. “I made them in my freezer at home. I could only make 20 at a time, but people loved them. They sold out so fast.”
While going mobile was always an option, Wissinger put the idea on hold in favor of a home base. That spring, Wissinger signed the lease to a shopfront on Cherokee Street, the future location of her own bakery. In November, she opened “Whisk: A Sustainable Bakeshop,” adding her ice pops to the menu in early 2013. With only 10 molds and three freezers, Wissinger could only make 100 pops daily, which she continued to do for the next six years.
But Wissinger never forgot about her dream of a mobile food operation, occasionally scouring the internet for viable vehicles. In 2018, she found what she thought was the perfect fit on a Kansas Craigslist ad; a retired mail truck. Wissinger drove nine hours with her husband to pick it up, later dubbing it, “Toto.”
“I was hanging out with my friend the night before and he showed me this really funny video of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd lip synching to Africa by Toto,” said Wissinger. “The next day I played that song on repeat while driving. Also, we went to pick up our baby in Kansas, so it’s also a Wizard of Oz reference.”
But Toto turned out to be less perfect than Wissinger thought; the truck had to be towed back to St. Louis and required massive amounts of work to be usable. After multiple repairs and a new, “Instagrammable” exterior, Toto was finally ready to debut in late June of this year.
The Poptimism truck is now booked through October, bringing all-natural frozen treats all over St. Louis. While flavors change all the time, some of Wissinger’s most recent concoctions include sweet corn, cucumber lime, peach basil, brownie bomb and avocado.
“I love food. I don’t have a lot of free time, but when I do I’m watching Netflix food series and reality TV cooking competitions. I really get inspiration from all over the place,” said Wissinger. “We do so many seasonal flavors. I really enjoy coming up with fun, different flavor profiles. We start with what’s in season and go from there.”
Wissinger already has plans for a line of cookie-inspired pops next year. She’s also looking to expand Poptimism with three new “pop shop” locations — considerations include The Grove, Webster Groves and Maplewood. Another project in the works is rentable, branded travel coolers for customers to bring pops to their workplace or event.
While Toto will likely retire during the winter months, Wissinger said it’s too early to be certain.
“I eat ice cream year round so who knows?” she said. “I make really good chocolate peppermint and eggnog flavors.”
Catch Toto and Wissinger at the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 4-7 p.m. on Tuesdays, and at the Boulevard Farmers’ Market at Brentwood Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays.
Poptimism is also scheduled for the following events:
• Sept. 22: STL Square Off Pizza Festival in Berra Park, 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
• Sept. 28-29, Strange Folk Festival in Carondolet Park
For those who can’t make it out to Toto’s next appearance, don’t worry; there’s always a selection of popsicles available at Whisk at 2201 Cherokee Street.
To book Toto for an event or make an inquiry, call Whisk at 314-932-5166 or send a message via www.poptimismstl.com.