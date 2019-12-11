In “The Shape of Abstraction: Selections from the Ollie Collection,” the Saint Louis Art Museum celebrates a gift of 81 works of art created by black abstractionists.
The collection was donated to the museum in 2017 by Ronald and Monique Ollie in honor of Ronald’s parents, Thelma and Bert Ollie, who gifted Ron with frequent visits to the museum as he was growing up in St. Louis.
In a video on the St. Louis Art Museum’s website, Ollie describes how he always enjoyed seeing pictures hanging on walls. As a young adult, he began dabbling in collecting. He became friends with many black artists and gifted them with his support. Now, his donation is a gift to viewers at the museum.
About half of the 81 works Ollie donated are on display. All the works are catalogued, researched and integrated into the museum’s collection and available for future exhibitions. The Ollie gift also includes archival materials with exhibition catalogs and materials that will be a huge asset to future scholarship. Another resulting gift is the excellent accompanying catalogue, edited by Elizabeth Wickoff, Curator of Prints, Drawings and Photographs; and Simon Kelly, Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art.
“The Shape of Abstraction” is curated by Gretchen Wagner, the Andrew W. Mellon Fellow for Prints, Drawings, and Photographs at the museum. Wagner co-curated the exhibit with Alexis Assam, the museum’s 2018-19 Romare Bearden Graduate Museum Fellow. Wagner’s mentoring of Assam enables future generations to be gifted with ripple effects of this powerful professional experience. It’s a gift that keeps on giving.
Wagner said the current exhibition resulted from extensive teamwork and conversations regarding the gift itself and its impact on the museum collection. This gift provides evidence of sweeping new ideas and processes by over five generations of revolutionary black artists, only recently recognized for their significant contributions. This collection helps rectify that by adding these works to the narrative. The show is a celebration of the sheer concentration and volume of the gift itself — thus, currently contained in one space.
Yet one can walk to the St. Louis Art Museum’s Chipperfield building and see connections already. Artworks from the Ollie collection will eventually be in dialogue with other works in the Chipperfield and in galleries throughout the museum.
Ollie’s gift expands the museum’s very strong holdings of 20th century American and European abstraction and greatly enriches its works by black artists. Just this year, the museum purchased “Charles I,” a large-scale painting by Kehinde Wiley, one of the works from the recent “Kehinde Wiley: Saint Louis” exhibition. The museum also recently acquired “Seated Woman,” a modernist wood sculpture by Elizabeth Catlett. Other recent acquisitions include “Sunday Morning Breakfast,” a 1943 painting by esteemed African-American artist Horace Pippin, and the 2017 purchase of Julie Mehretu’s “Epigraph, Damascus.”
“Half Circle Red,” by Sam Gilliam, is an acrylic work on canvas from the Ollie collection. Gilliam is considered one of the first to introduce the concept of draped paintings, often displayed without benefit of stretchers to frame the shapes. Like many other black abstract artists, Gilliam, in his 80s, is only now receiving widespread acclaim for his accomplishments.
In “Zayamaca #4,” Al Loving paints and cuts paper that he mounts onto shaped plexiglas to form new sculptural forms coming to life and emerging from the wall. Like Gilliam, Loving often rejects traditional supports, such as wooden stretchers or frames.
Ollie, whose passion developed from being shown art as a child, here invites others to take a second look at abstraction and join him in his love of it. He is keenly aware of the genuine gift of art and its power to unite our community — by examining our artistic traditions and current events and by helping us envision what might be possible ahead.
“The Shape of Abstraction: Selections from the Ollie Collection” runs through March 22, 2020, at the Saint Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Drive in Forest Park.