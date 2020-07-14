The Muny recently announced details of an upcoming free, live online variety show. Beginning Monday, July 20, and for each consecutive Monday through Aug. 17, The Muny Summer 2020 Variety Hour Live! can be seen at 8:15 p.m. via youtube.com/themunytv.
This new online series will feature archived clips from Muny productions of the past seven seasons, including Disney’s "The Little Mermaid," "Oklahoma!," "South Pacific," "Jersey Boys," "Spamalot," Elton John and Tim Rice’s "Aida," "Singin’ in the Rain," "All Shook Up," "The Wiz," "Newsies," "The Music Man," "Annie," Rodgers & Hammerstein’s "Cinderella," "The Unsinkable Molly Brown," "Paint Your Wagon" and many more. These exclusive clips will only be available during the live stream.
The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! will also feature a variety of new entertainment, including:
- Songs and dances created via video by Muny artists from around the country
- Famous musical theatre duets performed by real-life Muny couples
- Dance pieces created and filmed at The Muny
- Performances by the Muny Kids and Teens
- A live vocal performance from a Muny artist
- Behind-the-scenes stories about what’s happening at The Muny
- Munywood Squares - a hilarious, Muny-themed gameshow featuring a host of Muny stars
- Cast reunion sing-alongs
After the live broadcast, each program will be repeated only once on its following Thursday at 8:15 p.m., which will also be captioned and audio described.
The complete, star-filled lineup for each Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! will be announced the Friday before each Monday premiere.