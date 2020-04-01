I hope it’s just a blip on the timeline of the life of the West End Word and Webster-Kirkwood Times that you’re ceasing/suspending publication while all the world shelters in place due to COVID-19.
What a community treasure are your writers, photographers and your superior advertisers! For example, the story on Bob Cohn (West End Word, March 20, 2020) was enlightening. In the same issue, Diana Linsley’s photograph of the One Hundred building from a unique vantage point shows a verve for a proper photo accomplishment to a good CWE story!
Thank you for what you do.
Chris Miller