The multi-award-winning Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis will hold its fifth annual festival in the coming months. The original dates, May 7 - 17, have been postponed due to COVID-19. The new dates are to be determined.
The festival’s more than 11 individual events will be held in the Grand Center Arts District and in “The Hill” neighborhood.
The theme of the 2020 Festival is “Tennessee Williams & Italy.” Williams frequently traveled to Italy, recalling in his memoirs: “As soon as I crossed the Italian border, my health and my life seemed to be magically restored. There was the sun and there were the smiling Italians.”
He wrote to his grandfather, “It is difficult to tear myself away from Italy which is the nearest to heaven that I have ever been, the people so friendly, gentle and gracious and the days so tranquil and sunny.”
In that spirit, the festival will mount a production of Tony Award-winning “The Rose Tattoo,” set in a resilient community of Sicilian immigrants on the Gulf Coast near New Orleans. All performances will be held at the Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square.
Executive Artistic Director and festival founder Carrie Houk consulted extensively with the region’s Italian-American community to ensure their engagement and to provide authenticity.
Festival highlights include:
• A new collection of Williams’ one-acts, “The St. Louis Rooming House Plays,” will provide an immersive experience in Grand Center’s historic Stockton House, where audience members will move from room to room and play to play.
• An academic series, “Tennessee Williams and his Midwest Experiences,” will bring noted scholars and historians from around the world to discuss how Williams’ life in the Midwest influenced his later life and his works. As audience members will see, his life events in the Midwest permeate his works, and are even directly relevant to his Italian experiences.
• A variety of special events including: Tennessee Williams Bus Tour; La Dolce Vita Pool Party at the Last Hotel (formerly the International Shoe Company where Tennessee Williams worked); a staged reading of Glass (which imagines what transpired between Tennessee Williams and lead actress Laurette Taylor on the opening night of The Glass Menagerie) by Michael Aman; Amor Perdido, composed of Williams works that are new to the stage, from the University of Illinois; screenings of Italian-themed “The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone and Boom;” “TW Jam”, a late-night jam of poetry, monologues and music; “Tennessee Williams Tribute” at Guido’s on The Hill; the “Williams Playwriting Initiative;” panels, parties, conversation, and much more.
“We are proud that, in five years, the Tennessee Williams Festival has become one of St. Louis’ most widely attended and anticipated cultural events,” said Houk. “Last year, our attendance soared and we were showered with awards. In our fifth season, we aspire to go even further.”
Tickets will be on sale through Metrotix and at the Fox box office. For more information contact Helene Estes at info@twstl.org.
About Tennessee Williams
Born Thomas Lanier Williams III in 1911 in Mississippi, Williams moved to St. Louis at age seven, when his father was made an executive with the International Shoe Company (where the City Museum and the Last Hotel are now located.)
He lived in St. Louis for more than two decades, attending Washington University, working at the International Shoe Company, and producing his first plays at local theaters. He credited his sometimes difficult experiences in St. Louis for the deeply felt poetic essence that permeates his artistry. When asked later in life when he left St. Louis, he replied, “I never really left.”
Many are familiar with the famous works that have garnered multiple Pulitzer Prizes, Tony Awards and Academy Awards, such as “The Glass Menagerie,” “A Streetcar Named Desire,” “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and “Suddenly Last Summer.”
He also wrote hundreds of additional plays, stories, essays, and poems, many of which are only now seeing the light of day as his estate permits greater access. He is today considered by many leading authorities to be America’s greatest playwright.