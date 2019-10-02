Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation (FoxPACF) recently announced that online registration for the 10th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition is now open for all high school students in the St. Louis metropolitan area. There are no fees to participate or register. High school students can register online until Dec. 1 at www.foxpacf.org/teen-talent-showcase.aspx.
Students will compete in various performng arts categories for scholarships, special awards, prizes and the opportunity to compete in the finals on the Fabulous Fox Theatre stage on April 4, 2020.
Performing arts categories include (but are not limited to): singers, dancers, actors, musicians, comedians, ventriloquists and circus skill artists. Contestants may perform with original or published material.
Contestants must be enrolled in the 9th, 10th, 11th or 12th grade in the 2019-2020 school year and must attend high school or home school within a 50-mile radius from the St. Louis Gateway Arch. The preliminary round will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8 and 9, 2020. Acts may consist of one person to six students performing as a group.
“We hope students who are passionate about the performing arts will think creatively and register for the competition,” said Mary Strauss, board president of FoxPACF.
Each round of the competition will have a panel of judges who will adjudicate and advance acts to the next round of competition. Judges for the preliminary and semi-final rounds are arts professionals from the St. Louis region who provide each act constructive, verbal feedback immediately following their performance. Finalists will compete on the Fox stage as part of a professionally produced show on Saturday, April 4, 2020
College scholarships of $4,000 to $8,000 are provided to the first, second, and third place acts. Contestants who advance to the semi-final round will be eligible for various prizes, special awards, and scholarships (list available at www.foxpacf.org). Finalists will also be provided unique performance opportunities within the St. Louis area arranged by FoxPACF.
“We have been thrilled with the response to this event from students, parents, arts organizations and the community,” added Strauss. “The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation is uniquely positioned to provide the opportunity for students to perform at the Fox and on other stages around St. Louis.
For more information, visit www.foxpacf.org.