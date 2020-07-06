Despite cancellations due to COVID-19, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis will increase its reach this summer with a new radio show. “Something Spoken: Tennessee Williams St Louis On the Air” is set to launch on July 11. The program will air every other Saturday at 5 p.m. on Classic 107.3 FM.
Each episode will consist of fully-produced versions of Williams’ one-act plays, along with interviews with scholars, directors and actors. Specific details of each broadcast will be posted on the websites of both Classic 107.3 (classic1073.org) and TWSTL (twstl.org). Broadway legend and St. Louisan Ken Page will narrate and noted Williams scholar Tom Mitchell will offer commentary on each episode.
Performers will include: Nisi Sturgis; Rayme Cornell; J. Samuel Davis; Bob Harvey; Anita Jackson; Tony Merritt, II; Elizabeth Teeter; Bradley Tejeda; Rachel Tibbits; Donathan Walters; Kelley Weber; Donna Weinsting and Maggie Wininger. Brian Hohlfeld, David Kaplan and Tim Ocel will be directing.
TWSTL’s reboot of their Fifth Annual Festival this fall will focus on Williams’ youth and time spent with The Mummers, an offbeat St. Louis theatre company that tried out a number of his early plays and is immortalized in Williams essay “Something Wild.”
As long as conditions remain safe to produce, “Tennessee Williams: Something Wild” will run Oct. 22 through Nov. 1 at The Link Auditorium (thelinkauditorium.org), formerly The Wednesday Club and the theatre where The Mummers performed.