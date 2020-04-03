Metro Transit has made several adjustments to policies and transit operations in the past two weeks to support the safety of riders and employees, while continuing to provide critical transportation services during the COVID-19 crisis. To support these efforts, Metro Transit is strongly encouraging everyone to use MetroLink, MetroBus and Metro Call-A-Ride for essential trips only.
Due to lower ridership and fewer workforce resources available, MetroLink and MetroBus are currently operating on a modified weekend schedule on weekdays. In addition, service on several low-ridership MetroBus routes has been temporarily suspended. With this reduced service frequency, Metro is shifting available personnel and vehicles to minimize overcrowding and maintain safe social distancing.
To help keep everyone safe, MetroLink encourages those who can stay home to do so. Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as a fever or respiratory issues should not ride. Adjust travel to non-peak times if possible and keep a safe distance from operators and fellow passengers.
For more information on adjustments to transit services and policies in response to the COVID-19 crisis, and the steps Metro Transit is taking to protect riders and transit employees, visit metrostlouis.org/health.