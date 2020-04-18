Starting this week, the Central West End Business Community Improvement District is connecting neighborhood restaurants with local community members. With just a couple of clicks, visitors to www.cwescene.com can donate to provide meals for frontline healthcare professionals as well as unhoused St. Louisans who are struggling to have their basic needs met.
A $15 donation will provide one meal for a Barnes-Jewish Hospital employee or someone in need at a City Home STL shelter. One hundred percent of every contribution goes directly to a participating CWE restaurant, in cluding Cocina Latina, Dressel’s Public House, Drunken Fish, El Burro Loco, Evangeline’s Bistro, MaryAnn’s Tea Room, Medina Mediterranean Grill, Pi Pizzeria, The Preston, Salt + Smoke, Straub’s, and Thai202.
Orders are placed with each of these restaurants on a rotating basis, so the program is equitable for all involved.
Additionally, the Central West End Community Improvement District is offering a gift certificate incentive program for anyone making purchases in the district between now and May 15. For every $100 a customer spends, they’ll receive $20 in gift certificates; for every $200, they'll receive $50. Customers just need to save receipts and bring them to the district business office, 449 N. Euclid Ave., when the stay-at-home order is lifted, in order to select their gift certificates while supplies last.
For more information, visit www.cwescene.com.