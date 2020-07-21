The Saint Louis Zoo is offering two new promotions this summer. "Summertime Savings" for guests on weekday afternoons all summer long starts July 20. "Night at the Zoo" for ages 21+ will be held July 30, Aug. 27 and Sept. 17.
Summertime Savings
Make a Zoo reservation for any Monday through Thursday after 1 p.m. this summer and receive free parking on Zoo lots, plus discounted pricing on Zoo Adventure Passes. Enjoy the Zoo’s 90+ acres with reduced guest capacity and plenty of room for social/physical distancing.
Summertime Savings are offered 1 - 5 p.m. every Monday through Thursday, July 20 through Sept. 3, 2020. The offer is not valid Friday - Sunday.
Free, timed-ticket reservations are required for all Zoo visits. Make reservations online at stlzoo.org/zooreservations.
Adventure Passes are discounted to $9.95/person when purchased online every day or when purchased on-site at the Zoo on Monday - Thursday afternoons. The price is $12.95/person at all other times. Adventure Passes include admission to the Emerson Zooline Railroad, The Goddard School Sea Lion Show (limited seating), Stingrays at Caribbean Cove presented by SSM Health and the Mary Ann Lee Conservation Carousel.
The Zoo requires all guests age 9+ to wear masks/face coverings — which must cover nose and mouth — while visiting. See Zoo website for details on enhanced safety protocols.
For more details, see stlzoo.org/reservations.
Night at the Zoo
Adults ages 21+ are invited to spend an exclusive, limited-attendance evening among the animals at the Saint Louis Zoo. Enjoy Zoo exhibits and complimentary admission to special attractions, two complimentary drink tickets, a free animal-themed mask and special discounts at food outlets and gift shops.
Night at the Zoo will be held 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. on July 30, Aug. 27 and Sept. 17.
Tickets are now on sale. Advance tickets are required. No tickets will be available at the door. The cost is $25/Zoo Member; $30/Non-member
Tickets available online at stlzoo.org/nightatthezoo starting July 20.
The majority of Zoo animal exhibits will have extended hours during these events, including Penguin & Puffin Coast, Centene Grizzly Ridge, McDonnell Polar Bear Point, Red Rocks, River’s Edge, Primate House, Bird House, Charles H. Hoessle Herpetarium and more.
Guests receive complimentary admission to special attractions, including Emerson Zooline Railroad, The Goddard School Sea Lion Show (limited tickets available), Stingrays at Caribbean Cove presented by SSM Health and the Mary Ann Lee Conservation Carousel.