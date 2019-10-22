Representatives from the community, students and educators gathered on Aug. 23 to celebrate and cut the ribbon on the new St. Louis Community College (STLCC) Center for Nursing and Health Sciences – the first new building at the STLCC-Forest Park campus in 20 years. Minority-owned KAI Enterprises and Tarlton Corp., both based in St. Louis, are credited with the design and construction of the state-of-the art facility.
Jeff L. Pittman, chancellor of STLCC, said the STLCC community is excited about the new Center.
“The new building creates an opportunity to expand learning and career preparation for students in nursing, dental assisting, surgical technology and many other programs,” Pittman said. “We’re looking forward to a bright future for our students, and to increasing our impact in workforce development in the community.”
The four-level, 96,000-square-foot learning center sits along Oakland Avenue, a highly visible location as 150,000 vehicles pass by it daily on adjacent I-64. KAI’s designers used the busy site to create a much-needed, new “front door” for the campus. The KAI team also provided technical services necessary to build the facility to achieve a LEED v4 Silver certification.
Sandra Rotty, vice president of Tarlton Corp., said KAI’s design not only accommodates clinics, labs, classrooms and flex space, but provides a new front door to the campus.
“It subtly connects the past, present and future through architecture,” Rotty said. “The sustainable design and implementation of the construction, along with a very diverse group of contractors, tradesmen and artisans who crafted the project are a direct representation of the college’s progressive thinking and requirements in today’s climate.”
The building’s exterior is comprised of brick and metal panels, solar glass and shading, and an illuminated section. The building serves as a welcoming point for vehicle and pedestrian traffic from Oakland Avenue through to the campus.
KAI Project Architect Carl Karlen said STLCC’s campus is architecturally significant, so the design needed to be both forward thinking and respectful of the context.
“It’s a modern building that houses a modern program,” Karlen said. “The building needed to perform in its current use and for the future and respond to the existing materials used on campus.”
The building’s interior design provides opportunities for studying in groups or individually in unexpected spaces such as seating niches in the corridors, bean bag chairs and nesting tables.
The new structure consolidates the Forest Park campus’ existing Allied Health programs (Nursing, Respiratory Care, Clinical Laboratory Technology, Surgical Technology, Dental Hygiene and Assisting, Radiologic Technologies, and Diagnostic Medical Sonography), plus relocates the EMT/Paramedic Technology currently offered at another campus.
Approximately 900 students will be served by the new facility, which will allow the college to expand programs in healthcare careers to serve more students, according to STLCC Communications Manager Nez Savala.
“The center is a strategic response to the need for more skilled nurses and healthcare professionals in the region,” Savala said. “In the past 10 years, the growth for healthcare jobs was 14%, compared to a one-percent growth rate for all industries. In 2018, there were more than 21,000 posts for healthcare jobs.”