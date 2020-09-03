In 2020, STL Village continues to serve older adults in the St. Louis community. During this challenging time, their mission of bringing services and companionship to those who would otherwise be isolated has never been more critical.
To keep this light shining bright, STL Village invites the public to a virtual event, called "Village Aglow: A Celebration of Light," on Monday Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.
The sixth annual Village Aglow gala is free to view and will be streamed online at https://vimeo.com/449541642.
The half-hour program features local artists including renowned musician Phillip Graves and singer Adrianne Felton-King, the poetry of William Bruege, video storytelling by the St. Louis Story Stitchers, and a Ballroom Dance Academy performance with Marsha Shepley and Don Peterson.
While no tickets or reservations are required to view the event, the goal is to raise $25,000 for STL Village operating expenses. This annual fundraiser is a significant source of financial support for the nonprofit’s services to members as well as its community outreach programs.
“We are neighbors helping each other stay connected,” said Madeline Franklin, executive director of STL Village. “Providing safe transportation to medical appointments and grocery deliveries to members’ homes have always been a part of our mission. And since the pandemic, we have moved all of our social activities and educational events online with Zoom.”
Franklin added that volunteers have also been making more friendly calls to check in with members and "just chat" due to the need for staying home and social distancing during COVID-19.
STL Village is a grassroots community organization founded in 2014 and is one of over 250 independent organizations nationwide that are part of the village movement supporting older adults who desire to age in place. STL Village is a member of the Village to Village Network, a nonprofit organization providing guidance to villages worldwide.
For more information on Village Aglow or its services, contact STL Village at 314-240-5020 or visit stlvillage.org.