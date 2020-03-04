Dream Builders 4 Equity and YourWords STL present “Dreams Made Real,” a book signing and poetry slam at the .ZACK on Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m.
Last summer, 37 underserved youths participated in Dream Builders 4 Equity’s Summer Youth Academy, during which they began rehabbing a vacant house in the Kingsway East neighborhood of St. Louis City. While learning hands-on skills for rebuilding a house, they met with community leaders to learn about financial and real estate literacy, along with general job skills. In exchange for their efforts, the youths will receive part ownership of the home once it’s sold.
Participants were asked to keep written accounts of the life skills they attained through this process. YourWords STL hosted a week of workshops during the Summer Youth Academy where participants wrote pieces that expressed their experiences thus far and their hopes for the future. As part of their inspiration, they transformed books into works of art, read odes, and imagined their “ideal place.”
The writings are featured in the the full-length book, “Dreams Made Real,” of which the authors will receive 100 percent of the proceeds. Young Griot Society has been working with the youths on performing spoken word and they will share their progress with the community in their first public poetry slam, followed by the launch and signing of their book. A live Q&A will take place after the performance.
Tickets to “Dreams Made Real” can be purchased on Eventbrite.com. Tickets are $30 and include one copy of the book. All proceeds go toward the programming of Dream Builders 4 Equity and YourWords STL.
The vent is sponsored by: Midland States Bank; Express Scripts; St. Louis Realtors Foundation; Triad Bank; Enterprise Bank & Trust; Commerce Bank; Missouri Foundation for Health; Nathan & Katherine Schrenk Charitable Fund; The Powell Law Firm, LLC; Dr. Joseph Flaherty; Lift for Life Academy; and the St. Louis Promise Zone.
About The Supporting Groups
Dream Builders 4 Equity provides at-risk youth with access to a diverse and broad set of assets through mentorship, entrepreneurship, scholarship, and leadership training. The 501(c)3 envisions a world in which all communities have the courage to dream, the skills to build, and the resources to own their future. Find out more at www.dreambuildersforequity.org.
YourWords STL uses tutoring, creative writing workshops and collaborative projects to help amplify the voices of St. Louis youth. The 501(c)3 is committed to bridging racial, cultural and economic divides, by honing the ability of people to tell their stories, while providing opportunities for the community to listen. Learn more at www.yourwordsstl.org.
Young Griot Society empowers young talent in St. Louis by increasing literacy through creative writing in a space that allows for peers to interact and help each other create and grow as writers and poets. The group aims to instill in youth that creativity and individuality are valued. Learn more at www.youngriotsociety.org.