The St. Louis Writer's Guild will host The Publishing Evolution conference Aug. 22. The event is free to attend for SLWG members, though registration is required. Registration is $20 for non-members. Registration includes access to recordings of four workshops.
Sign up at http://stlwritersguild.org/publishing-evolution. This event is part of the Guild’s Gateway to Publishing conference series in celebration of its 100th Anniversary.
The conference begins at 9 a.m. with a panel discussion titled “Write, Publish, Promote & Profit in the Digital Age,” with authors Nicole Evelina, Vivian Gibson, Esme Symes-Smith, LaShaunda Hoffman, and moderator Marie Chewe-Elliott.
At 11 a.m., Crystal Shelley will discuss “Empowering Your Writing: Using Conscious Language for Inclusiveness and Representation.”
The afternoon sessions begin at 1 p.m. with Marie Chewe-Elliott’s talk on “Art for Cause: Writing for Advocacy, Healing and CommUNITY Building,” offered in cooperation with the North County Writing and Arts Network.
At 2 p.m., Arianne “Tex” Thompson’s “Locksmithing for Writers” will help writers unlock ingenious plot twists.
