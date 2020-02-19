Will DeWitt and The Sheldon will team up once again for the 3rd annual St. Louis Sound music competition. Musicians and bands of up to six members are invited to enter the competition, a contest in the style of “America’s Got Talent” or “The Voice,” open to amateur and professional musicians alike in rock, pop, country, hip hop, R&B and jazz.
Judged by a panel of music industry professionals, the winner or winning group will receive a trip to Nashville to meet with music executives and record a demo in a professional recording studio, plus a chance to perform on the Sheldon Concert Hall stage.
Proceeds from the Finals Concert will benefit The Sheldon’s education programs, including The Sheldon’s City of Music All-Star Chorus, The Sheldon’s North County Big Band, and programs that introduce over 30,000 young people to many genres of music and teach the STEAM skills of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. St. Louis Sound is sponsored by an anonymous donor and Cope24 Changing Our Parenting Experiences.
Musicians, bands and songwriters are invited to submit one original song, no more than seven minutes in length and 10 MB or less, by April 3 at 11:59 p.m. at TheSheldon.org/STLSound.
The entry fee is $30. Visit TheSheldon.org/STLSound for full details, eligibility, official rules and instructions on how to enter.
Finalists will be announced in early May and will be invited to perform at the Sheldon Concert Hall on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. in front of a live audience and panel of judges. The winner, judged on the quality of the composition and performance, will be announced that night. Tickets for the finals event are available through MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or at TheSheldon.org.
Will DeWitt, son of Bill DeWitt, president of the St. Louis Cardinals, and Ira DeWitt, founder and CEO of Notifi Records, is a senior at John Burroughs High School in St. Louis and an amateur music producer.