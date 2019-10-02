The Missouri Alliance for Historical Preservation recently announced its 2019 “Places in Peril” list, featuring 14 historically-significant properties across Missouri in danger of destruction due to neglect, demolition or other trials.
Entries were submitted by history-minded individuals and finalists were selected by a committee of preservation advocates.
Making the list were three St. Louis city properties and one in Clayton — Second Baptist Church, the Shanley Building, the Dehodiamont House and the Sara Lou Café.
Standing at 500 N. Kingshighway, Second Baptist Church was built in 1907 and designated as an official St. Louis landmark in 1974. The imposing church was neglected by its former owners and had, over the years, been victim to theft and vandalism. Gone are numerous critical building components, including copper gutters, stained glass windows and decorative iron strapping. Though the owners of Cathedral Square Brewery announced an interest in converting the property into a foodservice establishment in 2012, nothing has come of those plans to date.
The Shanley Building in Clayton, built in 1935, was the first “international style” building in the Central Midwest. Named for its commissioner, Leo M. Shanley, the unique structure sits at 7800 Maryland Ave. and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Shanley, an orthodontist, practiced out of the building before passing it onto his son, who also practiced orthodontia there until the 1990s. The Shanley was briefly used for an interior design business and is now in use as office space.
In May 2019, HBE Corporation proposed to Clayton’s architectural review board a condominium development which would require the demolition of the Shanley building, along with several adjoining properties. Preservationists took to the street on May 11 to protest the project. Should HBE’s condominium plans move forward, occupants would need to relocate by 2020.
The de Hodiamont House at 951 Maple Place was built by Belgian trappist monk Baron Emanuel de Hodiamont in 1829. The exterior was altered in 1875 to its current gothic facade, and in 1906, a brick room was added to the rear. Since then, no major renovations have occurred. The nearly 200-year-old building was officially named a city landmark in 1972. The property is currently suffering from neglect.
At the corner of Sarah and St. Louis avenues in the Greater Ville neighborhood sits the Sarah Lou Café, constructed in 1906 and currently owned by non-profit group Northside Community House Inc. While the building’s exterior is in generally good condition, its interior is in need of stabilization due to the rot allowed by unboarded windows and deteriorating walls. The building represents a gathering place in an area representative of African-American history, art, business and education.
To learn more about other properties on the 2019 Missouri “Places in Peril” list, or to donate to preservation efforts, visit preservemo.org/places-in-peril/2019placesinperil.