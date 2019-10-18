Adults:
1. Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo
2. Horror Stories by Liz Phair
3. Face It by Debbie Harry
4. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know by Malcolm Gladwell
5. The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates
6. Soft Launch by Aaron Belz
7. Superbugs: The Race to Stop an Epidemic by Matt McCarthy
8. A Bitter Feast by Deborah Crombie
9. The Topeka School by Ben Lerner
10. The Testaments by Margaret Atwood
Children/YA:
1. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: The Illustrated Edition by J.K. Rowling
2. The Secret Commonwealth by Philip Pullman
3. Tyrant's Tomb by Rick Riordan
4. More to the Story by Hena Khan
5. Hello, Universe by Erin Entrada Kelly
6. The Other, Better Me by Antony John
7. Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo
8. M Is for Melanin: A Celebration of the Black Child by Tiffany Rose
9. Where the Sidewalk Ends by Shel Silverstein
10. The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience by Hilary Rodham Clinton & Chelsea Clinton
Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance, www.stlindiebook.org.