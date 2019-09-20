Adults:
1. The Testaments by Margaret Atwood
2. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know by Malcolm Gladwell
3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
4. Kochland: The Secret History of Koch Industries and Corporate Power in America by Christopher Leonard
5. The Memo: What Women of Color Need to Know to Secure a Seat at the Table by Minday Harts
6. Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs?: Big Questions from Tiny Mortals about Death by Caitlin Doughty
7. The Secrets We Kept by Lara Prescott
8. The Deep History of Ourselves How Ancient Microbes Became Conscious Brains by Joseph LeDoux
9. Because Internet: Understanding the New Rules of Language by Gretchen McCulloch
10. Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
Children/YA:
1. Dogman: For Whom the Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey
2. The Great Shelby Holmes by Elizabeth Eulberg
3. Just Ask: Be Different Be Brave Be You by Sonia Sotomayor
4. Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak
5. Stargazing by Jen Wang
6. Dinosnores by Sandra Boynton
7. Guts by Raina Telgemeier
8. Ruby Finds a Worry by Tom Percival
9. His Hideous Heart: 13 of Edgar Allan Poe's Most Unsettling Tales Reimagined by Dahlia Adler
10. Young Lincoln by Jan Jacobi
Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance, www.stlindiebook.org.