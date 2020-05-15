Adults:
1. The Broken Heart of America: St. Louis and the Violent History of the United States by Walter Johnson
2. Hiding in Plain Sight: The Invention of Donald Trump and the Erosion of America by Sarah Kendzior
3. Untamed by Glennon Doyle
4. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz by Erik Larson
5. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng
6. If It Bleeds by Stephen King
7. Normal People by Sally Rooney
8. The Book of Longing by Sue Monk Kidd
9. We are Never Meeting in Real Life by Samantha Irby
10. Why Fish Don't Exist: A Story of Loss, Love, and the Hidden Order of Life by Lulu Miller
Children/YA:
1. Harry Potter & the Sorceror's Stone by JK Rowling
2. The One and Only Bob by Katherine Applegate
3. Bad Kitty Goes to the Vet by Nick Bruel
4. Flora and Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures by Kate DiCamillo
5. The Penderwicks by Jeanne Birdsall
6. Becoming Brianna by Terri Libenson
7. My Life as an Ice Cream Sandwich by Ibi Zoboi
8. Serious Goose by Jimmy Kimmel
9. 13-Story Treehouse by Andy Griffiths
10. ¡Vamos! Let's Go to Market by Raul the Third
Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance, www.stlindiebook.org.