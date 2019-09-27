Adults:
1. The Testaments by Margaret Atwood
2. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell
3. How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems by Randall Munroe
4. Beloved by Toni Morrison
5. I'm Telling the Truth but I'm Lying by Bassey Ikpi
6. Speaking of Summer by Kalisha Buckhanon
7. Educated by Tara Westover
8. Permanent Record by Edward Snowden
9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
10. If I Had Two Lives by Abbigail Rosewood
Children/YA:
1. Guts by Raina Telgemeier
2. The Unwanteds by Lisa McMann
3. Just Ask: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You by Sonia Sotomayor
4. Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera
5. Best Friends by Shannon Hale
6. Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey
7. Ziggy Stardust and Me by James Brandon
8. Young Lincoln by Jan Jacobi
9. The Wild Robot by Peter Brown
10. Faithful Spy: Dietrich Bonhoeffer and the Plot to Kill Hitler by John Hendrix
Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance, www.stlindiebook.org.