Adults:
1. The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel
2. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz by Erik Larson
3. Untamed by Glennon Doyle
4. The Mirror and the Light by Hilary Mantel
5. The City We Became by N.K. Jemisin
6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
7. The Red Lotus by Chris Bohjalian
8. Recollections of My Nonexistence: A Memoir by Solnit
9. Unworthy Republic: The Dispossession of Native Americans and the Road to Indian Territory by Claudio Saunt
10. The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich
Children/YA:
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You by Jason Reynolds
2. The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs by America's Test Kitchen
3. Boxitects by Kim Smith
4. The Easter Bunny Is Coming to St. Louis by Eric James
5. Dog Man byDav Pilkey
6. The Girl Who Drank the Moon by Kelly Barnhill
7. The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett
8. Dinosaur Yoga by Mariam Gates
9. Pax by Sara Pennypacker
10. The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter
Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance, www.stlindiebook.org.