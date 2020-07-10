Adults:
1. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi
2. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo
3. The Broken Heart of America by Walter Johnson
4. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander
5. Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi
6. Untamed by Glennon Doyle
7. Be the Bridge: Pursuing God's Heart for Racial Reconciliation by Latasha Morrison
8. Are Prisons Obsolete? By Angela Davis
9. Hiding in Plain Sight: The Invention of Donald Trump and the Erosion of America by Sarah Kendzior
10. The Yellow House by Sarah M. Broom
Children/YA:
1. Stamped by Jason Reynolds & Ibram X. Kendi
2. Saturday by Oge Mora
3. Tomorrow I'll Be Brave by Jessica Hische
4. This Book Is Anti-Racist by Tiffany Jewell
5. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins
6. Love, Creekwood: A Simonverse Novella by Becky Albertalli
7. Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo
8. Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi
9. You Matter by Christian Robinson
10. All Boys Aren't Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto by George M. Johnson
Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance.