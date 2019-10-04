Adults:
1. The Testaments by Margaret Atwood
2. The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates
3. The Institute by Stephen King
4. The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America by Richard Rothstein
5. Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult
6. Freshwater by Akwaeke Emezi
7. Is There Still Sex in the City by Candace Bushnell
8. High School by Sara Quin & Tegan Quin
9. The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris
10. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X Kendi
Children/YA:
1. The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
2. Dasher by Matt Tavares
3. The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street by Karina Yan Glaser
4. Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera
5. Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey
6. Pet by Akwaeke Emezi
7. Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin
8. Hello, Universe by Erin Entrada Kelly
9. Goodnight St. Louis by June Herman & Julie Dubray
10. Ziggy Stardust and Me by James Brandon
Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance, www.stlindiebook.org.