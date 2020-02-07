Adults:
1. American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins
2. The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood
3. A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump's Testing of America by Philip Rucker & Carol Leonnig
4. The Last Wish: Introducing the Witcher by Andrzej Sapkowski
5. Old School Love: And Why It Works by Joseph "Rev" Run & Justine Simmons
6. Brick by Brick: Building Hope and Opportunity for Women Survivors Everywhere by Karen Sherman
7. Homie by Danez Smith
8. Year of the Monkey by Patti Smith
9. When You See Me by Lisa Gardner
10. Figuring by Maria Popova
Children/YA:
1. Black Is a Rainbow Color by Angela Joy
2. Dog Man: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey
3. Tomorrow I'll Be Kind by Jessica Hische
4. New Kid by Jerry Craft
5. The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
6. Black Girl Unlimited: The Remarkable Story of a Teenage Wizard by Echo Brown
7. The Bridge Home by Padma Venkatraman
8. Hello Robots by Joan Holub
9. Children of Virtue & Vengeance by Tomi Adeyemi
10. Goodnight Moon by Margaret Wise Brown
Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance, www.stlindiebook.org.