Adults:
1. Hiding in Plain Sight: The Invention of Donald Trump and the Erosion of America by Sarah Kendzior
2. The Broken Heart of America: St. Louis and the Violent History of the United States by Walter Johnson
3. If It Bleeds by Stephen King
4. Untamed by Glennon Doyle
5. The Paris Hours by Alex George
6. Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family by Robert Kolker
7. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng
8. Normal People by Sally Rooney
9. The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix
10. The Last Book on the Left: Stories of Murder and Mayhem from History's Most Notorious Serial Killers by Ben Kissel
Children/YA:
1. Serious Goose by Jimmy Kimmel
2. Blooming Beneath the Sun by Christina Rossetti
3. Flora and Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures by Kate DiCamillo
4. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by JK Rowling
5. Lift by Dan Santat
6. Goodnight Moon by Margaret Wise Brown
7. Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo
8. When We Were Very Young by AA Milne
9. Squint by Chad Morris
10. The Lorax by Dr. Seuss
Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance, www.stlindiebook.org.