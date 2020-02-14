Adults:
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
2. Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli
3. Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward by Valerie Jarrett
4. Resistance Women by Jennifer Chiaverini
5. Brick by Brick: Building Hope and Opportunity for Women Survivors Everywhere by Karen Sherman
6. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell
7. Killing Commendatore by Haruki Murakami
8. American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins
9. Educated by Tara Westover
10. The Last Wish: Introducing the Witcher by Andrzej Sapkowski
Children/YA:
1. Ghost by Jason Reynolds
2. Dog Man: Fetch 22 by Dav Pilkey
3. Little Women by Louisa May Alcott
4. Ocean Meets Sky by the Fan Brothers
5. New Kid by Jerry Craft
6. Love from the Crayons by Drew Daywalt
7. The Conference of Birds by Ransom Riggs
8. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Journal by Jeff Kinney
9. White Bird by RJ Palacio
10. Children of Virtue & Vengeance by Tomi Adeyemi
Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance, www.stlindiebook.org.