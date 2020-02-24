Adults:
1. Weather by Jenny Offil
2. The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates
3. Race Against Time: A Reporter Reopens the Unsolved Murder Cases of the Civil Rights Era by Jerry Mitchell
4. Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope by Nicholas D. Kristof & Sheryl WuDunn
5. Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli
6. Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America by Candacy Taylor
7. American Sherlock: Murder, Forensics, and the Birth of American CSI by Kate Winkler Dawson
8. Great River City: How the Mississippi Shaped St. Louis by Andrew Wanko
9. Topics of Conversation by Miranda Popkey
10. Everywhere You Don't Belong by Gabriel Bump
Children/YA:
1. On the Come Up by Angie Thomas
2. Dog Man: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey
3. Love From the Crayons byDrew Daywalt
4. Ghost by Jason Reynolds
5. Little Women by Louisa May Alcott
6. The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein
7. The Proudest Blue by Ibtihaj Muhammad
8. Cool Bean by Jory John
9. War Girls by Tochi Onyebuchi
10. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney
Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance, www.stlindiebook.org.