Adults:

1. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson

2. Witnessing Whiteness: The Need to Talk about Race and How to Do It by Shelly Tochluk

3. Broken Heart of America: St Louis and the Violent History of the United States by Walter Johnson

4. Luster by Raven Leilani

5. White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism by Robin DiAngelo

6. Live in Love: Growing Together Through Life's Changes by Lauren Akins

7. The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin

8. My Grandmother's Hands: Racialized Trauma and the Pathway to Mending Our Hearts and Bodies by Resmaa Menakem

9. The New Jim Crow: by Michelle Alexander

10. How to be an Antiracist by Ibram X Kendi

Children/YA:

1. Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer

2. AntiRacist Baby by Ibram X. Kendi

3. Happy Heart by Hannah Eliot

4. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You: A Remix of the National Book Award-Winning Stamped from the Beginning by Jason Reynolds & Ibram X. Kendi

5. Grandma's Gardens by Hillary Clinton & Chelsea Clinton

6. You Matter by Christian Robinson

7. Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls by Elena Favilli & Francesca Cavalo

8. Ten Little Fingers and Ten Little Toes by Mem Fox

9. Burn Our Bodies Down by Rory Power

10. Fighting Words by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley

Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance.

