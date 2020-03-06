Adults:
1. The Life and Times of Missouri's Charles Parsons: Between Art and War by John Launius
2. The Warsaw Protocol by Steve Berry
3. Congress at War: How Republican Reformers Fought the Civil War, Defied Lincoln, Ended Slavery, and Remade America by Fergus M. Bordewich
4. Sword of Destiny by Andrzej Sapkowski
5. Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore
6. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett
7. Supreme Inequality: The Supreme Court's Fifty-Year Battle for a More Unjust America by Adam Cohen
8. Steamboat Disasters of the Lower Missouri River by Vicki Berger Erwin and James Erwin
9. Saint X by Alexis Schaitkin
10. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill Family and Defiance During the Blitz by Erick Larson
Children/YA:
1. Goodnight St. Louis by June Herman & Julie Dubray
2. On the Come Up by Angie Thomas
3. Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson
4. The Escape of Light by Fred Venturini
5. Prudence the Part-Time Cow by Jody Jensen Shaffer
6. The Fountains of Silence by Ruta Sepetys
7. Dog Man: Fetch 22 by Dav Pilkey
8. Children of Virtue & Vengeance by Tomi Adeyemi
9. Narwhal's Otter Friend by Ben Clanton
10. Tomorrow I'll Be Brave by Jessica Hische
