Adults:
1. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson
2. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
3. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
4. White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism by Robin Diangelo
5. The Broken Heart of America: St. Louis and the Violent History of the United States by Walter Johnson
6. The Overstory by Richard Powers
7. Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs? by Caitlin Doughty
8. Luster by Raven Leilani
9. How Ike Led: The Principles Behind Eisenhower's Biggest Decisions by Susan Eisenhower
10. His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope by John Meacham
Children/YA:
1. Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure by Jeff Kinney
2. Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer,
3. Cape by Kate Hannigan
4. The Boring Book by Shinsuke Yoshitake
5. Keeper of the Lost Cities Illustrated & Annotated Edition by Shannon Messenger
6. Be Kind by Pat Zietlow Miller
7. Waiting is Not Easy! by Mo Willems
8. Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko
9. The Poison Jungle by Tui T. Sutherland
10. The One and Only Bob byKatherine Applegate
Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance.