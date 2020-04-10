the city we became.jpg

Adults:

1. The City We Became - NK Jemisin

2. The Upside of Being Down: How Mental Health Struggles Led to My Greatest Successes in Work and Life - Jen Gotch

3. The Handmaid's Tale - Margaret Atwood

4. Little Fires Everywhere - Celeste Ng

5. Daisy Jones & the Six - Taylor Jenkins Reid

6. Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz - Erik Larson

7. Glass Hotel - Emily St John Mandel

8. Untamed - Glennon Doyle

9. Unworthy Republic: The Dispossession of Native Americans and the Road to Indian Territory by Claudio Saunt

10. All the Light We Cannot See - Anthony Doerr

Atlas_Obscura_kids_pano_2048x.jpg

Children/YA:

1. The Atlas Obscura Explorer's Guide for the World's Most Adventurous Kid - Dylan Thuras

2. Little Women - Louisa May Alcott

3. Goodnight St Louis - June Herman & Julie Dubray

4. Dragon Ghosts - Lisa McMann

5. Llama Destroys the World - Jonathan Stutzman

6. Pax - Sara Pannypacker

7. The Velveteen Rabbit - Margery Williams

8. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban - illustrated edition - JK Rowling

9. Secret Garden - Frances Hodgson Burnett

10. Golden Compass - Philip Pullman

Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance,  www.stlindiebook.org.

