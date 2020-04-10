Adults:
1. The City We Became - NK Jemisin
2. The Upside of Being Down: How Mental Health Struggles Led to My Greatest Successes in Work and Life - Jen Gotch
3. The Handmaid's Tale - Margaret Atwood
4. Little Fires Everywhere - Celeste Ng
5. Daisy Jones & the Six - Taylor Jenkins Reid
6. Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz - Erik Larson
7. Glass Hotel - Emily St John Mandel
8. Untamed - Glennon Doyle
9. Unworthy Republic: The Dispossession of Native Americans and the Road to Indian Territory by Claudio Saunt
10. All the Light We Cannot See - Anthony Doerr
Children/YA:
1. The Atlas Obscura Explorer's Guide for the World's Most Adventurous Kid - Dylan Thuras
2. Little Women - Louisa May Alcott
3. Goodnight St Louis - June Herman & Julie Dubray
4. Dragon Ghosts - Lisa McMann
5. Llama Destroys the World - Jonathan Stutzman
6. Pax - Sara Pannypacker
7. The Velveteen Rabbit - Margery Williams
8. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban - illustrated edition - JK Rowling
9. Secret Garden - Frances Hodgson Burnett
10. Golden Compass - Philip Pullman
Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance, www.stlindiebook.org.