Adults:
1. American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins
2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
3. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates
5. Lady First: The World of First Lady Sarah Polk by Amy S. Greenberg
6. Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston
7. The View from Flyover Country: Dispatches from the Forgotten America by Sarah Kendzior
8. The Giver of Stars by JoJo Moyes
9. The Source of Self- Regard by Toni Morrison
10. The Last Passenger by Charles Finch
Children/YA:
1. Hilo Book 1: The Boy Who Crashed to Earth by Judd Winick
2. Dog Man : For Whom the Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey
3. Dinosaur Yoga by Mariam Gates
4. Little Women by Louisa May Alcott
5. Goodnight St Louis by June Herman & Julie Dubray
6. Llama Destroys the World by Jonathan Stutzman
7. Planet Omar: Accidental Trouble Magnet by Zanib Mian
8. The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle by Leslie Connor
9. Hey Black Child by Useni Eugene Perkins
10. Tomorrow I'll Be Brave by Jessica Hische
Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance, www.stlindiebook.org.