Adults:
1. Good Omens by Terry Pratchett & Neil Gaiman
2. Witnessing Whiteness: The Need to Talk about Race and How to Do It by Shelly Tochluk
3. The Witch Elm by Tana French
4. My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite
5. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
6. Drop the Ball: Achieving More by Doing Less by Tiffany Dufu
7. On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong
8. The Swallows by Lisa Lutz
9. The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton
10. A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles
Children/Young Adults:
1. Captain Underpants and the Preposterous Plight of the Purple Potty People by Dav Pilkey
2. Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey
3. For Black Girls Like Me by Mariama J Lockington
4. Cape by Kate Hannigan
5. Pete the Cat's World Tour by James Dean
6. The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein
7. Real Friends by Shannon Hale
8. Our Rainbow by Little Bee Books
9. Queer, There, and Everywhere: 23 People Who Changed the World by Sarah Prager
10. Wishtree by Katherine Applegate
Participating Stores: Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, The Book House, The Novel Neighbor, members of the St. Louis Independent Bookstore Alliance, www.stlindiebook.org.